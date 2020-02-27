Each month, nearly 63 million people receive a Social Security benefit check, and almost a third stay out of poverty as a result of this monthly payment. However, since 1984, some Social Security beneficiaries have been required to pay federal income tax on their benefits, resulting in the double-taxation of their hard-earned benefits.
Americans pay taxes on their income their entire working lives, trying to secure the benefits they need to retire.
Moreover, because Social Security contributions are already taxed on the front end, taxing them again once seniors receive their benefits is unfair.
Senior citizens who receive their Social Security payments should not have their income reduced by double taxation.
For these reasons, I am pleased to cosponsor H.R. 3971, Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act. This bill exempts Social Security retirement benefits from taxation and boosts the retirement income of millions of older Americans.
As the legislation is implemented, seniors will no longer deal with the double tax on their federally earned benefits.
I am against this unjust double-tax on senior citizen’s Social Security benefits. The tax is simply a way Congress can obtain more revenue for the federal government at the expense of seniors who have already paid into the system.
No one should be taxed twice on their income, especially senior citizens who live on a fixed income.
As your U.S. Representative, I will continue to support legislation that protects Social Security benefits for senior citizens.
