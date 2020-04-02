I am writing this letter to express my concern over an article on the front page of The Chaffee County Times from March 26.
The article titled “Calcium ions protect from the cold to COVID-19” apparently is based on a very long study about calcium maintaining the integrity of nuclei and endoplasmic reticulum of cells from 2010 and an interview from Dr. Evron Hellend, a BV chiropractor.
Many healthy plant-based food sources are listed in the article as well as canned fish and dairy. There are no medical studies showing that calcium protects against COVID-19, though.
It is impossible to extrapolate from a biochemical study to complex living organisms, especially humans. These foods along with no more than 400 mg. of Vitamin D are part of a healthy diet; a healthy diet in general improves most aspects of health, including the immune system. Plant protein is generally healthier than animal protein, excluding fish.
Certain food choices are going to be more difficult to come by in coming weeks as food supply chains are affected unless you are in my pantry. Calcium supplements were suggested if dietary intake is inadequate.
The problem is that some people feel that if a little is good, a lot is better. Luckily the side effect limiting calcium is constipation.
There is a syndrome called milk-alkali syndrome more common in the elderly and possibly pregnant women that can lead to hypercalcemia (high blood calcium) and kidney damage.
This damage may not be reversible. It is caused by excessive intake of calcium supplements, mostly calcium carbonate and possibly dairy.
Intake of more than 1,000 mg. of calcium a day is associated with more heart attacks and increased all-cause mortality. Calcium supplements are not as popular as they used to be.
My main concern is that this article states that “calcium ions protect from the cold to COVID-19”, with no mention of social distancing, the only proven way to slow the spread, flatten the curve of COVID 19.
A study published by the Journal of the American Medical Online a few days ago done by MIT showed that respiratory droplets don’t considerably diminish from an unprotected sneeze or cough for 25 feet.
We also know that many people are infected from an asymptomatic person. As an immunocompromised 70-year-old, severe asthmatic, I’m aiming for more than 6 feet of social distancing. I won’t expect my healthy diet to save me.
There is no magic food or pill that can make any real difference. It is all about social distancing, as difficult as it may be. The stakes are too high.
Linda Mulka, MD
Buena Vista
