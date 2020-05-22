Max Smith’s report in Thursday’s Chaffee County Times was exciting.
The forecast was gloomy for our high school seniors, until BVHS principal Kevin Denton, with the help of Barb and John Groy’s Comanche Drive-In, implemented a plan.
To the Class of 2020, they are heroes for making this one of the most memorable of high school graduations anywhere, I predict.
The pictures along U.S. Highway 24 is another stroke of genius.
I’m sure many creative people are involved with this entire effort to honor our seniors during this pandemic moment in their short history.
I love Buena Vista.
Jean Buster
Buena Vista
