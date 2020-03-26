The High Country Fine Arts Association board and the casts and crews of “Dinosaurs Before Dark” and “Pirates Past Noon” sing out a huge thank you to all who helped make these two musical productions possible.
So many first-fifth graders wanted to be in the spring show that a second was added. Both are based on the Magic Tree House book series so they fit together well.
This also meant even more help was needed, and once again Buena Vista businesses, parents, families and friends rose to the challenge and pitched together to give over 50 kids a chance to experience musical theatre.
The kids acted, sang, danced and worked backstage.
Two packed houses which included even more children were entertained. There was laughter and applause. Joy and love filled the theatre. The experience was memorable for all.
This special event was made possible through the support of Parent Volunteers, Sangre de Cristo Operation Roundup, Chaffee County Community Foundation, the town of Buena Vista, High Country Bank, New Bees, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista Dental Care, Eddyline Restaurant at South Main, Rock Run Gallery, Boneshaker Cycles, Joseph and Barbara Redetzke, The Chaffee County Times, Sorelle Delicatessen, Kodi Rafting, Buena Vista Drug, South Main Realty, Congregational United Church of Christ, Darren Patterson Christian Academy, Collegiate Peaks Eyecare, Aspen Leaf Print & Copy, Alpine Lumber, BV Optimist Club, David and Judy Butler, DeFurio Custom Homes, Surf Hotel and TJ Rasmussen & RasCo, LLC.
The families and community of BV are a treasure. To quote from the shows “These are the things that give us our wings,” (“Pirates”) and from “They make us fly,” (Dinosaurs).
Thank you BV, for helping these young people experience the arts and soar.
Judy Hamontre
Buena Vista
HCFAA board president
