The review of candidates in last week’s Chaffee County Times reveals what an extraordinary individual the county has in Commissioner Keith Baker.
With 23 years devoted to serving the nation as a Naval officer, his years in private business here in the county, his service to Buena Vista as a trustee and his current term as commissioner, his credentials are unmatched.
Baker is not a one- or two-issue candidate, but is well-versed in and committed to addressing the multiple issues faced by the county, including:
• Dealing with the Decker fire and its aftermath,
• The coronavirus outbreak,
• Affordable housing,
• Renewing the comprehensive plan,
• Assuring the county’s financial health,
• Keeping our roads and bridges safe and passable,
• Assuring law enforcement is adequately funded, and all the while honoring his oath to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and Colorado.
We’re lucky to have a person of his talent and experience willing to continue serving us.
Sig Jaastad
Buena Vista
