Keith Baker is a highly qualified county commissioner who has a great amount of experience as a public servant.
His focus is on the future of Chaffee County and the preservation of our resources and quality of life.
Keith Baker is open, honest,and approachable.
Please cast your vote for Keith Baker for Chaffee County Commissioner.
Tom Rollings
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.