I would like to thank the Buena Vista High School Staff, especially Mr. Denton, for the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.
The entire ceremony, starting with the parade and the rest at the drive-in was so well put together.
It was very much appreciated by a lot of people.
I was very happy that this was done for the class of 2020 as they did miss out on certain things in their senior year.
I don’t live in Buena Vista, but in Montrose. I was there to support my granddaughter Lexi.
I am sure all the graduates were appreciative of the efforts by all the work done for them.
This was a very special graduation ceremony for all.
Mrs. Bobbie Petri
Montrose
