William Trantham
81, Buena Vista resident since 2012
William M. Trantham of Buena Vista since 2012 passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Salida.
He was born July 2, 1938 in Torrance, Calif. to Frances W. and Fern C. Trantham. He married Elaine M. Trantham on September 2, 1959 in Chico, Calif.
William is survived by his children David Trantham, Carol Vernon and Michael Trantham and his seven grandchildren, Shannell Annesty, Jayci Sternlicht, Cody Sternlicht, Kelly Vernon, Sierra Lenhart, Alyssa Lenhart and Arabella Trantham.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6 p.m., at the ClearView Community Church, at 457 Rodeo Road in Buena Vista.
