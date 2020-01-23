William Reeves

73, enjoyed sitting on his deck observing all the wildlife around him.
William (Bill) Reeves, Jr. of Buena Vista passed away of natural causes on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista.
Bill was born July 29, 1946 in California to William and Gladys (Palmer) Reeves Sr.
He married Julianne Simonin on June 4, 1976, in Los Angeles, Calif. They have lived in Buena Vista for the past 10 years.
Immediately after high school, Bill entered the U.S. Army where he completed aviation studies and basic officer training at U.S. Army Helicopter School at Camp Wolters, Texas and Fort Rucker, Ala. from October 1964 to August 1965.
Bill was then assigned to Vietnam and flew with the 197th Armed Helicopter Company (AKA 334th AHC) of the 145th Aviation Battalion, 12th Aviation Group, 1st Aviation Brigade and served as a Chief Warrant Officer-W2 for the 4th Armored Division of the United States Army. He was one of the youngest helicopter pilots in Vietnam at the time of his service there. After his tour in Vietnam he was transferred and served as a pilot in Furth, West Germany.
During his service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star for Valor and the Air Medal with 19th OLC, among other medals.
After his service he completed his education at the University of California at Los Angeles, earning a degree in political science and then a law degree from Southwestern College of Law. After passing the bar exam, Bill worked briefly in sole practice and then spent the remainder of his career as a Contracts Administrator and Manager for Teledyne Systems, Litton and Northrop.
After moving to Buena Vista, Bill vowed never to leave what he felt was his Paradise. He loved the absolute beauty of the area, and enjoyed sitting on his deck observing all the wildlife around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Esther Mae Peel.
Survivors include his wife Julianne of Buena Vista, his son William of Buena Vista, his daughter Deanne (Mindy) Young-Reeves and grandchildren Jackson Kai and Parker Riley, of Roseville, Calif. and half-sister Diana Lynn Hufnagel of Bakersfield, Calif.
A memorial service will be conducted at St. Rose of Lima Church in Buena Vista on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., followed immediately by internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista. Bailey and Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
