Wayne Hoffmann

63, Air Force vet was fire, SAR volunteer, loved to be in the kitchen
Wayne D. Hoffmann passed quietly at home on Sept. 29.
Wayne was a veteran of the USAF.
He married his wife Linda in 1976 and together they had two children Jonathan and Julie.
Wayne loved to be in the kitchen and worked as a chef at Copper Mountain and at BVCC.
He spent his free time volunteering for the Chaffee County Fire Department, the Chaffee County Search and Rescue, as well as the Sheriff’s posse. Later in life he served on the board for both the for department and Search and Rescue.
Wayne was a husband of almost 44 years, father to John (Renee), Julie (Scott). He was a proud grandfather of Aubrey, William, Fin, and Jaxon. He was also a great grandfather to Felicity and Dusty.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Oct 11, at Faith Lutheran Church. All who wish to attend are welcomed.
