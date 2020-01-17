87, loved a good laugh.
Walter Justice Sipple died Nov. 24, 2019. He was born June 6, 1932.
My life will never be the same, he will never be forgotten ... to me, he was my hero!
When someone touches your life and you know you will never be the same, it is important to note their passing. Some people, as you journey together and your friendship deepens, share more and more of who they really are; that is a priceless gift. It means they know you and trust you, and they can be trusted with your soul.
I treasure every moment I had with my dad and I am thankful that we spoke almost every day for literally decades. My dad was a very private man – he shared himself with very few people. I was lucky to be one of them.
I knew his sorrows, his joys, his regrets and many of his struggles over his lifetime. I knew the people that hurt him and the people that treated him well. I also knew well his commitment to raise me, his cheering me on, encouragement, joy and belly laughs as we shared our day with each other. He was one of my very best friends, and definitely one of my favorite people.
Some of you may know my dad. He retired from the prison, and he worked at LaValle’s for well over 30 years. My dad believed in working hard, whether you were getting paid or not. He worked until the last couple of years, when I finally convinced him he needed to be playing more than he was working.
He enjoyed a very simple life. He was never wealthy and valued every dollar and was thoughtful how it was spent; luxuries were wasteful and rarely splurged on. My dad was a social butterfly in some ways – he really enjoyed people coming and going at the station and having those quick conversations. He knew so many of you and he cared that each of you were well. He loved a good laugh and a joke or two to carry on to the next greeting.
My dad did many things in his life. He was born and raised in New Jersey, lived in Germany working for Martin Marietta, was a Marine, a salesman, a drivers ed teacher, a prison guard, a retail clerk and more. He found many things in each job that fit his fancy and always made sure he did what it took to provide for his family, his employer always got more than their money’s worth.
My dad was a voracious reader – Louis L’Amour being his favorite; a fisherman, he loved camping and being out in nature, taking a ride to see the colors change. He made things for and loved all of his gadgets and yard art. My dad loved playing cards, and especially a good game of cribbage with a worthy opponent.
He loved music and I know most of the oldies by heart, Roger Whitaker being his favorite. He loved baseball and was over the moon to attend the World Series when it was in Denver in ‘07.
My dad loved his dogs more than most people, and shouldn’t have said it out loud so much. He should have had plant nurseries because he is the only one I know who could make a stick bloom. He would always end up taking my plants from my house because they were dying and next thing I know they would be 5 feet tall and bulletproof.
I don’t think my dad sat still more than an hour ever in his life, until his last few days. Even then, on Thursday he was so excited for Friday because he wanted me to take him yard saleing to find treasures. He would take someone else’s junk home and paint it up and add it to his menagerie. I think he has been moving the same pile of rocks at his house to different spots for the last 20 years. He simply felt sitting still was wasting time.
My dad had a very low tolerance for some things – wasting money or time, deception, cheating, a lack of morals, irresponsibility, laziness and people who take advantage of others. On the flip side he was very noble and proper and was a man of his word. He had strong character and integrity and if he said something he meant it, very black and white. He didn’t waste time on relationships that were not authentic, he simply made the decision and didn’t share his deeper self with them again. If he committed to it, he carried it out, whether he liked it or not.
My dad came into my life when I was young, and he taught me HOW to be and WHO to be – how to be honest, hard working, self-thinking, self-motivated. How to make mistakes and grow and learn and be better. He taught me to have strong character and to be honest and authentic. He taught me to finish what I start … to commit to my word and follow through, whether I like it or not.
He taught me that you cannot make people love you but you can decide to give love anyway. He taught me it is better to walk alone than join the company of liars and crooked ways. He showed me how to belly laugh and really enjoy my days, even if they were average and not spectacular.
He gave me the gift of time every opportunity we had. He was never too busy to listen and encourage me. I have not lived with my parents for many years, but as soon as I got home he would say, “C’mon let’s go for a drive,” where we have the deepest conversations in the shortest amount of time possible. It was crazy.
He loved to tease me and give me a hard time, and bring me “twisties” from Loback’s whether he was coming my way or I was home.
My children benefited immensely from the gift of his time and love – his dedication and adoration of them helped create their very souls. In fact, my grandson is named after him and going to have the best grandparents because I watched my children with my dad and tried to take notes.
My girls called my father regularly, on their own, because they loved to share their life with him and knew he was their biggest fan. He always had time for them and was excited to tease me telling me when they had called or came over.
My dad was not perfect by any measure, but he was authentic (I will take authentic any day). He made me eat liver and onions and tuna casserole and I had to be home for dinner … almost without exception. He would not let me wear cutoffs and my curfew was ridiculously early. Well, I am still always home for dinner and my children grew up having dinner as a family, I don’t wear cutoffs (my girls didn’t either) and I am now well in bed by that curfew.
The void in my life will never be filled, but thankfully, my dad loved me enough for a lifetime. I wasn’t lucky enough to carry his blood through my veins but was blessed that he gave me his heart and I will carry it with me always.
If you are lucky enough to be gifted with unconditional love, it does not matter the relationship. Grab it, learn from it, grow it and repeat it so that you can change a life the same way your life was changed. If you were not that lucky, be the one that changes the lives of those around you.
If you knew my dad and have funny stories or thoughts to share, I would love to have them. I promise to share it with my children and grandchildren for years to come as nothing would please me more than to see them with traits of my father.
I can be reached on Facebook as Robin Nitchen Bustad or email me at bustad@rof.net
