93, enjoyed playing cards and golfing.
Verona Taggart passed away Jan. 9, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.
She was born Dec. 28, 1926 to Homer West and Anna Phillippi in Guymon, Okla. She grew up on a farm and lived through the Depression and Dust Bowl. At the age of 9 her father passed away from dust pneumonia.
She married Lloyd Taggart and they lived on a farm in Goodwell, Okla. They had three children: Ron, Sharon and Greg. In 1972, they left their life as farmers and moved to Buena Vista to become owners of the The Little Daisy, a convenient, gas and liquor store.
Verona was an active member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, Collegiate Peaks Golf Club and Women’s Missionary Society. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, but her true passion was golfing.
Verona moved to Arlington, Texas into an independent living facility in 2014 to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, parents Homer and Anna West, sister Elzona Forth and brother Burton West and son-in law Dick Couch.
She is survived by children Ron Taggart of Disney, Okla., Sharon Couch of Buena Vista, and Midlothian, Texas and Greg (Janelle) Taggart, Isleton, Calif.; granddaughters Codi and Tim Couch-Thompson and Cresta and Cody Chandler, Midlothian, Texas.
Eight great-grandchildren Taylor, Peyton, Mason, Cason, Blake, Kane, Sawyer and Emersyn.
A memorial service will be held this summer at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista. Date to be announced.
