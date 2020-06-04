There will be a Celebration of Life for Verona Taggart at the Couch residence, 2020 Yale Ave. on Thursday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Congregational United Church of Christ.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- Mountain Mania Car Show cancels July 5 event
- Chamber cancels Buena Vista Fourth of July parade
- Governor discusses new Colorado guidelines: Restaurants to 50% capacity, day camps opened
- Seven Peaks canceled for 2020
- County eyes hotel, motel reopening later this month
- Colorado Mountain College student develops BV business map
- Collegiate Peaks Rodeo called off; 100th year to be celebrated in 2021
- Chaffee County prepares for reopening
- Rapids & Grass beer fest pulls tap
- Chaffee County responds to governor’s Safer at Home COVID-19
- Gov. Polis updates Coloradans on state response to COVID-19
- Use caution while shopping for groceries
- BLM implements Stage 2 Fire Restrictions
- FIBArk cancelled
- Things to do
- USFS temporarily closes recreation, camping sites; enacts fire restrictions
- Gov. Polis extends emergency disaster declaration for 30 more days
- Quilters cancel meeting
- Colorado residency defined
- Chaffee closed to visitors
- Walden Music Society announces cancellation
- Campout for the Cause cancels 2020 festival near Buena Vista
- Colorado Legal Services offered online
- All Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds closed until further notice
- Gov. Polis issues statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order
- Gov. Polis directs all of Colorado’s non-critical employers to reduce in-person workforce by 50 percent
- State health dept. amends social distancing public health order, 10 or less exemptions
- State law enforcement, public health officials urge Coloradans to follow state public health order
- WHAT’S NOT HAPPENING
- State health department sending testing resources to communities throughout Colorado, in Salida Saturday
Editor's Picks
Latest News
- Judge: Liability release is enforceable in rappelling death
- WHAT’S HAPPENING
- Buena Vista sales tax up prior to pandemic
- Arkansas Valley Publishing newspapers win Colorado Press Association awards
- Co-op to hold board election by mail ballots
- CDOT begins re-striping the state, due in valley in August
- Fairgrounds to reopen to riding
- Christo dies at age 84 in New York City
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive search locates missing 4-year-old near Four Elk
- Teen dies in rollover crash near Nathrop Tuesday
- Chief Judge Patrick Murphy issues arrest warrant for Hunter Hyde
- Chaffee Health updates order
- Seven Peaks canceled for 2020
- Parade gives quarantine class seniors a graduation sendoff to remember
- Driver charged with attempted murder
- Arrest made in BV firearms theft
- Salida to close two blocks of F Street
- Buena Vista trustees to consider Trader Tad's lot options
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented