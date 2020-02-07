I would like to thank everyone who has helped my husband Lee, my family and myself go through a painful time in our lives.
Thanks to the help of the Chaffee County EMS extraordinary staff, the Buena Vista Fire Department, the generous and caring hospice nurse Kayla and the many wonderful helpers from that organization, Dr. Varble and her sharing time with us, the staff of the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home and all our friends.
On Lee’s behalf I would like to share words by Lacordaire; Souvenir, “It is the presence in the absence, the spoken word in the silence. It is the endless return of a passed happiness to which the heart gives immortality.”
Thank you,
Marie-Paule Truitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.