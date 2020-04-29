Sharon Carr

79, prolific piano teacher.
Sharon (Sherry) Kaye Carr passed away April 24, 2020, at her home in Buena Vista.
Sharon was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Seward, Neb. to Raymond and Dorothy Flowerday. She grew up in rural Seward County and attended school in Beaver Crossing, Neb. She graduated from BCHS in 1958 as valedictorian of her class.
On June 14 of 1959 she married her high school sweetheart Robert (Bob) Carr, the love of her life for the next 56 years until Bob’s passing in 2015. After a couple years of early married life in Seward and Lincoln they re-settled in Beaver Crossing, where they built careers and owned businesses including West Blue Café and BC Carpenter Shop, and raised three boys: Michael (1960), Douglas (1965) and Patrick (1970).
Sherry was an accomplished musician from a very early age, playing piano and organ for church services, choirs, weddings, funerals and being the pianist for the Savior Singers music group. She was a prolific piano teacher instructing as many as 40 students a week. Music was a passion of hers until her very last day on earth.
In 1974 Bob and Sherry felt prompted by the Lord to join another couple in starting Living Water Ranch, a Christian retreat center in Olsburg, Kan. They left their life in Nebraska and with the three boys in tow started a new life of missions and ministry.
In 1983 they relocated to Sierra Vista, Ariz., where Sherry started a very successful career as an agent for Farmers Insurance, becoming one of the top performing agents in the company. After retiring from Farmers in 2001 she and Bob settled in Buena Vista to be closer to family. They spent the rest of their lives together here, doing church work, enjoying family, traveling and eventually spending winters in warm southern Texas.
Sherry loved taking care of and mentoring others. From early life as a young bride she was always cooking meals for others, providing shelter and helping numerous foster children, and working in churches and other ministries. She loved Jesus and was very quick to share her faith and pray for and support those around her in any way possible. Her music was a constant joy and comfort. Heaven gained one of the best pianists ever!
Sherry is survived by her sons, Michael (Joyce), Buena Vista; Douglas (Devon), Monument and Patrick (Carissa), Rio Hondo, Texas; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three siblings (Kathy Tyrrell, Jim Flowerday, Beth Hoffschneider), sister-in-law Judy Stutzman and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert.
In light of the current social situation, no public service will be held at this time. A celebration of life service will be planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Arkansas Valley Helping Hands, PO Box 1426, Salida, CO 81201. Condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 1365, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
