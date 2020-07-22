87, enjoyed quiet retirement in BV
Sharon A. Hughes, 87, of Coppell, Texas, passed away on July 7 in Iriving, Texas.
Sharon was born in Iowa City, Iowa to the late Emmitt and Crystal Leggitt. She was the third of four children, two preceded her in death.
Sharon married the late Robert J. Hughes of Emporia, Kan., in 1972 in Denver.
They retired to Buena Vista in 1985 and enjoyed living a quiet life in the mountains.
Sharon moved to the Dallas area in 2019 to live with her stepdaughter.
Sharon leaves behind her sister Maris Anderson, as well as her three stepchildren, Leslie Griffin, Stacey Hughes and Hugh Hughes along with other family members and many good friends.
She will be greatly missed.
