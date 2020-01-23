Sally Gilmore

62, had a great love of the mountains.
Sally Kay Gilmore of Buena Vista died Jan. 14, 2020.
She was born in Clarkston, Mich. Sept. 17, 1957, to Don and Ilene Auten.
She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975. When she moved to Denver she met her husband, Chuck Gilmore. Sally and Chuck were married in 1996 and moved to Buena Vista in 2000.
Sally worked in the auto part industry for over 30 years as a respected parts specialist. She was a tough lady with a big heart who would go out of her way to help anyone.
Sally loved her communities in both Michigan and Colorado and had a great love of the mountains. Her love for her community was mirrored in the amount of people who knew and respected her.
Sally was a cherished wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Ilene Auten of Alanson, Mich.; brother, Donnie R. Auten of Austin, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Gilmore of Buena Vista; sisters Cathy Auten of Waterford, Mich., Suzie Auten of Alanson; brother Ken (Malissa) Auten of Livonia, Mich.; son Matt Allen of Arvada; daughter Stephanie Knutson-Allen of Livonia; step-daughter Kristen (Chris) Jones of Oxnard, Calif.; grandson Charlie Allen and granddaughter Lilly Knutson.
The family would like to express a deep appreciation for those who helped and comforted them during this hard time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Buena Vista. The family requests that no flowers be sent.
