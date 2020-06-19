Rosalyne Cope

14, cared deeply about the environment.
Rosalyne Marie Cope of Nathrop, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Nathrop. Rosalyne was born Oct. 5, 2005, in Salida to Scott and Amy (Franek) Cope.
Rosalyne enjoyed horses, running and cross-country skiing. She loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian, but her true passion was music. She enjoyed playing flute, oboe, piano and violin.
She was a member of 4-H and the middle school wrestling, softball, track, cross country and Nordic skiing teams. She was a straight “A” student and was a very high achiever.
Rosalyne was very passionate, especially about how we treat each other, and she cared deeply about the environment. She was always happy and LOVED her sisters! A family friend said this about Rosalyne, “She was extraordinary! Losing what could have been doesn’t change a bit of what she contributed to the lives of all who knew her!”
Rosalyne is survived by her parents Scott and Amy Cope of Nathrop; sisters Madelyne and Evelyne Cope of Nathrop; uncles Mick Cope of Olympia, Wash., Aaron Franek of Denver, Casey Franek of Denver, Auntie Lisa Franek of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandparents Glen and Shirley Cope of Pagosa Springs and William and Jeanette Franek of Berthoud.
A Celebration of Life is set for 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Buena Vista High School football field. Social distancing and mask wearing will be followed during the Celebration of Life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Roselyne M. Cope Scholarship Fund at High Country Bank.
