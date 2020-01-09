Robert Swanson

76, enjoyed fly fishing and flying radio-controlled airplanes.
Robert Edward “Bobby” Swanson Jr. of Buena Vista passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
Bobby was born in Denver and was a graduate of South High School in Denver and briefly attended the University of Colorado – Denver Center.
Bobby was an avid musician playing lead guitar and was influential in the early days of the rock and roll movement. He played in several bands, most notably, Bobby Swanson and The Sonics, and The Roadrunners. Bobby also recorded several songs on Igloo and Donna Records in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
In his later career days, Bobby worked as a woodworker and retired in 2009. Bobby’s hobbies included fly fishing and flying radio-controlled airplanes with his friends and family.
Bobby is survived by his brother David, sons Boone and Isaac, daughters Georgia and Lisa (Mertes) and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Swanson Sr. and Georgia (Mock) along with his wife Janet (Garwick).
A memorial service will be held at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel on Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
