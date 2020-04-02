Robert Steinauer

59, enjoyed hunting, fishing and searching for arrowheads.
Robert Joseph “Bob” Steinauer passed away on March 26, 2020, at the age of 59. Bob was born on Sept. 25, 1960, in Omaha, Neb. to Dr. and Mrs. Jerome J. Steinauer.
At a young age, Bob started his own night crawler business, and always was a hard worker.
His first real job was at the Dinner Bell when he was 13 years old, working his way up to head cook. Bob went on to cook for Gianelli’s and Pizza Hut.
Bob spent many years working outside in the surveying/seismic industry in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, New Mexico and Alaska, and ran his own company. He went on to work in customer service when the seismic industry dried up.
Bob always enjoyed hunting, fishing and searching for arrowheads. The outdoors was a place that he could find solace.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Laura (Joe) Herrera and Christina (Eric) Easton; grandchildren, Izabell Herrera, Jaxon Dawson and Evangeline Easton; his parents, Dr. Jerome and Patricia Steinauer; his siblings, Michael Steinauer, Deborah Stouffer and Christopher Steinauer.
He has now joined his sister, Laura Ann, and his grandparents in heaven.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
