Rita Frederick

Rita Jane Frederick, a.k.a. Jane or Janie, was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Illinois. Janie had six brothers and one sister.
Janie loved people and her family in particular.
Janie loved music and was a self-taught piano player. She played the piano at Buena Vista Baptist Church for many years.
Janie left behind her husband of 54 years, Ken Frederick, her son Loren Frederick, seven grandchildren and many, many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Buena Vista Baptist Church on June 27, 11 a.m.
