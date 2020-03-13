69, eased the burdens of others with a joke or compliment.
Richard Longworth passed on March 1, 2020, in the care of hospice.
He was born in Massachusetts on Dec. 29, 1950. Rick was an outgoing spirit even from a young age. He always did his best to try and lighten the burden of others with a joke, or a well-timed compliment.
He attained a master’s in history at Brown University and met his wife Barbara around the same time.
Shortly after retirement he and his wife moved to Buena Vista to enjoy their remaining years in the “Jewel of the Mountains” as he put it. Only his failing health forced him to move to Denver to be closer to family.
Family was the most important thing to Rick, and he would never hesitate to put whatever he had on the line to help whenever it was needed, asked or not.
Barbara has preceded him in death, and he is survived by his brother Thomas, sister Polleen and daughter Lisa.
Rick did not want a funeral, but rather wanted to remind everyone to be good and kind to one another, and to sign up to be an organ donor so that lives might be spared.
Rick wished to have his remains donated to a teaching hospital to further medical science. The family asks that instead of flowers, to make a donation to a charity in his name.
Commented