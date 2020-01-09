73, loved the Colorado mountains.
Renee’ Halay died Dec. 6, 2019. She was born in Alabama and loved the Colorado mountains.
Renee’s first love, however, was her God and Creator. With her hope of everlasting life she was always positive and uplifting and had a smile for everyone. Rare is the one indeed who had spent time with her and didn’t feel better for it.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Poncha Springs Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
