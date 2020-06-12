Raymond Gallagher

77, loved the outdoors, fly fishing and tying flies.
Raymond David Gallagher passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020, at his home in Salida.
He was born in Boston, Mass. to his mother Christian Gallagher on May 11, 1943. Ray lived in numerous states during his life, but all of his family lived in New Brunswick, Canada.
Ray married JoAnn Copeland on Aug. 18, 1972. Ray was a devoted family man and husband to JoAnn. He loved the outdoors, fly fishing and tying flies. He enjoyed woodworking and feeding the birds. He had a very unique sense of humor. He owned and operated a roofing company in Conifer until his retirement. He was a member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church and had a very strong faith.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather Robert Raymond and half -brother Bruce Nelson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years JoAnn Gallagher of Salida; sons Tracy (Debbie) Myers and Kenny (Daphne) Myers; grandchildren Austin (Mandy) Myers, Carissa (Mike) Myers and Keefe (Taylor) Myers; great-grandson Liam Rayce Myers.
Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all our church families in Buena Vista and Texas and the Heart of The Rockies Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
