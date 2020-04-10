RaeDonna Jones

85, an expert seamstress and won many awards for her coats and hats.
RaeDonna Moore Jones, formerly of Kingwood, Texas, passed away suddenly at her home in Buena Vista, on March 25, 2020, from COVID-19. She joined her husband and parents in heaven and received her crown of glory and is now resting in the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
RaeDonna was born in McAlister, Okla. on Feb. 21, 1935, to Elmer (Jack) and Dorothy Moore. While at the University of Oklahoma, she met the love of her life, Sterling Brown Jones, whom she married on May 5, 1955, at Penn Avenue Christian Church in Oklahoma City, Okla.
RaeDonna graduated from Northeast High School in Oklahoma City in 1953. She attended OU where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and involved in student government. She left OU after her sophomore year to marry Sterling and support him in his Air Force career.
They lived in Enid, Okla., Denver, Topeka, Kan. and Malden, Mo. while Sterling was in the Air Force. Following Sterling’s time in the Air Force, they moved to Tyler, Texas, Tulsa, Okla. and then to Kingwood, Texas.
Their final move was to Buena Vista, consolidating their Kingwood and Colorado homes. While in Tulsa, RaeDonna received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the University of Tulsa and received her teaching certification. She taught advanced Biology for 27 years in Humble ISD at both Humble High School and Kingwood High School. She loved teaching and instilling the love of science in her students.
While teaching, RaeDonna was head of the Pep Squad at Humble High School, the National Honor Society at Kingwood High School and the Youth Against Cancer Club at both high schools. In Tyler and Tulsa, RaeDonna played an active role in the First Christian Church and led the Women’s Ministry and taught Sunday School.
Many of her dearest friends were from her church relationships and church activities. She and Sterling raised their children in a loving, Christian home and introduced them to their Savior, Jesus Christ.
RaeDonna and Sterling were blessed with three children, Dick Sterling, Kimberly Bless and Kelly Beth. She was a devoted wife and loving mother whom thoroughly enjoyed her family on their annual summer camping trips, especially to Colorado. She was a wonderful supporter of her children’s activities, from sports, to dancing, cheerleading and drill team.
RaeDonna was an expert seamstress and won many awards for her coats and hats at both the Texas and Oklahoma State Fairs. She made all of her formal dresses while in high school and college and did the same for her daughters, including dance, cheer and drill team uniforms.
RaeDonna loved her monthly bridge games with her teacher friends and also played duplicate bridge competitively after retiring in 2000. She was a 20-year breast cancer survivor and loved the mountains of Colorado.
RaeDonna was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by her son Dick and wife Karen of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Kimberly Sheets and husband Duane of Friendswood, Texas; daughter Kelly Beth Mitchell and husband Jim of Boerne, Texas; brother Leon Moore and wife Karin of Paden, Okla.; brother Winston Moore of Florida; sister-in-law Carolyn Ford of Wichita Falls, Texas and brother-in-law Dr. Joe Jones of Oklahoma City.
She is also survived by very dear friends, a married couple that she considered her adopted son and daughter, Pete and Gina Daigle. RaeDonna, lovingly known as Grandma or GG, is survived by seven grandchildren: Alissa Jones Pearson and husband Tim, Rebb Jones and wife Sarah, LeeAnn Nagel, Nathan Sheets and wife Jenna, Kelsey Mitchell Golden and husband Brian, Dakota Mitchell and wife Maggie and Megan Jones Minetto and husband Jorge.
In addition, GG is survived by nine great-grandchildren: Ethan and Caleb Jordan, Karley, Sterling and Eleanor Jones, Adelyn and Allison Sheets, Wyatt Golden and Charlie Rose Mitchell, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. GG was very excited and looked forward to the birth of two more great-granddaughters in July and August by Megan and Jenna.
RaeDonna’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in RaeDonna’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Methodist Breast Care Center in Houston, Texas or the University of Oklahoma Alumni Club of Houston Scholarship Fund.
Please visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.
