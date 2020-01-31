Phyllis Reid

97, taught Sunday school for over 30 years.
Phyllis Marie (Jones) Reid passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 at Columbine Manor Care Center, Salida.
Phyllis was born in Amoret, Mo. on March 20, 1922 to Leonard Jones and Ruth Hazell (Harris) Jones.
Early in her life, she and her family moved to Pleasanton, Kan. where Phyllis attended school in a one-room school house first through twelfth grade.
In 1943 Phyllis met and married Charles Morris Reid with whom she had two children, Morris Leonard and Charlene Marie. In 1954 the family moved from Kansas City, Kan. to the Denver area. Phyllis lived in Salida for 5-plus years. Her daughter Charlene Reffel has lived in Nathrop since 2002.
Phyllis loved children and taught Sunday school for 30-plus years. She worked in the education field for 25 years in Jefferson County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Morris Reid; son Morris Leonard Reid; grandson Russell Morris Reid; granddaughter Rhonda Marie (Reid) Tekamski; parents Leonard Jones Hazel Ruth (Harris) Jones; brothers Elvin, Gerald and Verl Jones and sister Reta (Jones) Arnold.
She is survived by her daughter Charlene (Ruben) Reffel, granddaughter Gina Marie Reffel, grandson Kevin (Jess) Reid, great-grandsons Kadin Reid, Caston Reid, Jace Reid, grandsons Robert Barnett and Cameron Barnett.
Phyllis was laid to rest at Fort Logan Military Cemetary, Denver with her husband Charles Morris Reid.
