81, enjoyed building, helping others, fishing
Pete Curry Miller passed away on Monday Sept. 28, at his home in Buena Vista.
Pete was born July 21, 1939 in Louisiana to Leonard Brantley and Unia (Lewis) Miller.
Pete married Margie Johnson Nowell on Sept. 2, 1988 in Longview, Texas. The couple moved to Buena Vista in 1992 from Longview, Texas.
Pete enjoyed working, building anything, fishing and helping others.
He was a member of the Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista where he served as the secretary/treasurer and the head of building maintenance.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and son Barry Miller.
He is survived by his wife Margie Miller of Buena Vista; daughters Susan Clingan of Houston, Texas and Kendra Skrapits of Poncha Springs; stepsons Benny Nowell of Denver and Rex Nowell of Laramie, Wyo.; brothers Leonard (Mary) Miller of Flagstaff, Ariz., Johnny Miller of Branson, Mo., Billy (Beverly) Miller of Russellville, Ark., and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
A memorial service at Mountain View Church of Christ will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Mountain View Church of Christ; PO Box 1479, Buena Vista, CO 81211 in memory of Pete.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented