Muriel Warner

Muriel Eileen Warner of Salida died March 6, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Jan. 6, 1927, in Hood River, Ore. to Franklin and Margaret (Kindall) McCutchan.
She moved to Divide at a young age and attended a one-room school house. She graduated from Woodland Park High School.
She married Glenn Eugene Warner in 1946. They resided in the Four-Mile area east of Guffey for many years as part of the rural ranching community.
In 1971, they moved to Cañon City and spent the next 38 years there. During that time, she first worked outside the home as a bookkeeper and receptionist.
In 2010 she moved to Salida to be closer to her daughter.
She enjoyed her time in Salida with her two cats, Buffin and Dusque. She loved cooking for her family and collected hundreds of recipes and cookbooks as part of that passion.
She was an avid reader, often staying up late into the night to finish that good book that she could not put down. She was also a talented seamstress and loved sewing clothes for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, her daughter-in-law Gloria Warner and great-grandson Colton Mason.
She is survived by her son Michael G. Warner of Kiowa; daughter Michele (Randy) Warner Anderson of Buena Vista; three grandchildren, Debie (Ed) Mason, Michael G. (Alison) Warner II and Meghan Anderson; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
Memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Holt Mortuary in Cañon City.
