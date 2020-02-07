Michael Kerr

28, loved bull riding.
Michael (Mikey) Leslie Edward Kerr was born on June 18, 1991, to Leslie “Beau” Kerr and Shari Kerr in Salida.
He attended Darren Paterson Christian Academy from grades K-4 then Buena Vista schools from 5th grade to graduation of Buena Vista High School in 2009.
During school he enjoyed welding, wrestling, baseball and football. As a child he was very active in 4-H, Royal Rangers and boy scouts. As a teenager he joined mountain states junior bull riding.
It was at this point he found his love of bull riding. He then joined CPRA and PRCA. He had a true love for family and his kids were always his priority. Then it was bull riding. Any extra time was spent on his love of animals. On June 12, 2019, Michael married his high school sweetheart Amanda Jacobson.
Michael was a very special man. He enjoyed joking around and always knew how to get into some kind of trouble whether it found him or he enticed it. His pranks were always above and beyond as was everything he did.
He had a passion for hunting and fishing. He loved to be outside as much as possible no matter the weather. He enjoyed running heavy equipment.
Michael was so outgoing and never let anyone down. His smile and laugh was so contagious and his love was so powerful. He always had a way with words and supported everyone around him. Michael will be missed greatly and never forgotten.
He is survived by his wife Amanda Kerr; five children Leslie Rae, Addie Jean, Josiah Thomas, Wyatt Eugene and Michael Monte Kerr, Jr. on the way; his mom Shari Kerr; brothers Daniel (Amy), Scott (Stephanie); sisters, Crystal (Dave) Hall, Stephanie Kerr, Stacey (Kris) Hubert, Shauna (Charlie) Rankin, Jessica (Gabriel) Stevens; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by dad Beau, grandmothers Grace Headdinand Ruth Kerr and grandfathers Merle Headding and Les Kerr.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Online condolences may be made at www.lewisandglenn.com
