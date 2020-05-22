Linette Williams

57, had a warm and generous heart.
Linette Lea Williams passed away at home on April 29, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
Linette was born to Russell Wayne Williams and Wilma (Lehn) Williams Ainsworth NE on July 31, 1962. She was the second of three daughters.
She moved with her family to Buena Vista in 1965. She attended Buena Vista schools, graduating from Buena Vista High School in 1981. She received her bachelors degree in accounting from Adams State College in 1985.
Linette worked at Loback’s Bakery during her college years. She got her first accounting job with Thatcher Bank in Salida (now Pueblo Bank and Trust). Linette then served as Town Clerk in Fairplay for several years. After leaving Fairplay, she made her home in Lakewood and worked in the accounting department for Kalman Floor Company in Evergreen, returning to live in Buena Vista in 2018.
Linette was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista, the Women’s Missionary Society, and attended Mountain Heights Chapel in Conifer while she lived in Lakewood.
Linette had a warm and generous heart. She enjoyed traveling and time with family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts and working with numbers. She was willing to help anyone in need and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Harvey and Olive Williams, and Frank and Anna Lehn, her father Russell Wayne Williams, nine aunts, 12 uncles and three cousins.
Linette is survived by her mother Wilma Kate Williams, sisters Anita Kay (Steve) Allinger and Angela Ann Williams, niece Alicia Ann Allinger, three aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Congregational UCC memorial fund, PO Box 610, Buena Vista, CO or to either Heifer International or Habitat for Humanity.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
