Linda Jean Spatcher

70, RN was asource of love, hope and healing
Our beloved Linda Jean “Lin” Spatcher of Buena Vista passed away on June 29.
Born Oct. 9, 1949 and formally from Babylon, New York, Lin dedicated herself to the betterment of all people.
Lin’s expansive 45-year career as a Registered Nurse included a supervisory position at U.T. Health Center Austin, Texas, Hospice Nursing, and School Nursing in the San Marcos Texas School District.
Her family would like to recognize her compassion, love of life, and long courageous journey living with breast cancer.
An avid swimmer in the spring waters of the San Marcos River, Lin was often identified as a mermaid by friends and family.
A source of love, hope and healing to us all she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Tom Fox, son Travis Spatcher and wife Cindy; grandchildren Summer and Zachery Spatcher; siblings, Janet Marie del Castillo, Bruce Yearwood, Carol Jones and Bruce Smalling; nieces and nephews Danielle Shelton, Christa del Castillo Lee, Jennifer Presto, Bruce Yearwood, Chris Yearwood, Michael Yearwood and Jes Hawkins and cousin Douglas Rowe.
She is preceded in death by parents Jimmy Smalling, Evan Yearwood, Eleanor Yearwood and brother Kenneth Smalling.
The family would like to recognize the compassionate care of Stefany Carstensen FNP-C, RYT,IFMCP of Serenity Functional and Integrative Medicine Centennial Colorado.A member of the Tree Board of Buena Vista a ceremonial tree planting will be held at a future date as well as an online memorial.
Please visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Linda’s family.
Commented