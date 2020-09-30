Linda Foreman

78, exceptional cook offered encouragement from knowledge of the Word
Linda Gayle Foreman, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home Sept. 14, at the age of 78.
Linda was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Crested Butte.
As a young girl, Linda was raised in Buena Vista and she lived in Aberdeen, South Dakota for a short time.
She married James A. Foreman on Jan. 19, 1963 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Linda and Jim raised two daughters, Corrine and Christine.
Linda had a passion for encouraging people and reading the Word of God. She used her grace and knowledge in the Word to offer support to those in need and guidance to others seeing change in their lives, all while spreading the joy and love of Jesus Christ.
She was an exceptional cook and fed not only her husband and children, but many others that were blessed to know her.
On many occasions, folks would stop by her house on the corner of Main Street to say hello, have a cup of coffee and interest themselves in whatever treat Linda had put her love and skill into.
She was affectionately known as Nana to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She shared comic strips, recipes, and scripture with friends and family.
Linda was a speaker and a teacher. She never missed an opportunity to let someone know that she loved them and that they could do all things through Christ.
Linda was known for her love of bright beautiful colors and turquoise jewelry, which she wore with pride at every opportunity.
Each year, Linda would take a trip to Aspen Ridge with friends where they would soak in the changing of the leaves and the glory of fall which was her favorite season.
She will forever be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a friend to many and someone who had an eternal passion for her faith in God.
Linda is survived by her husband Jim, her brother Rod Hubbard of Rapid City, South Dakota, her daughter Corrine and grandson Danny of Buena Vista, her daughter Christine and son-in-law Andres Herrera of Rangely, her granddaughter Katrina and husband Christopher Hines of Wolsey, South Dakota who are parents to Linda’s great grandchildren Bridgette (8) and Joanna (6) Hines, her grandson Matthew Herrera and wife Tessa of Rangely, who are parents to Linda’s great grandchildren, Quinn (6) and Colton (3) Herrera.
Linda has several nieces and nephews and many friends who have come to know her over the years.
Linda will be greatly missed as she touched so many lives with her encouragement, laughs, friendship and love. Although we will miss Linda dearly, we will cherish the memories that will live on forever.
Donations can be made to the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission in Buena Vista in Linda’s name. Please feel welcome to stop by and have a cup of coffee with her husband Jim as he and many others will in time look forward to celebrating the memories and love of Linda Gayle Foreman.
