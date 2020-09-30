Lewis Lowe

90, Air Force vet helped build, lead banking in BV
Lewis L. “Lew” Lowe, 90, of Willow Street, Penn., formerly of Buena Vista, passed away on Sept. 16, at his home in Willow Valley Communities.
Born on a farm in Humeston, Iowa, Lew was the son of the late Harry J. and Pearl E. (Bahr) Lowe. He was also the loving husband of Jean I. (Gardner) Lowe for 62 years until her passing in 2018.
After going to college at the University of Iowa and serving as a sergeant/captain in the Air Force, Lew pursued a long and successful career as a banker.
He began his career in Iowa, working primarily for Hawkeye Bancorporation while raising his family in Rock Rapids.
He and Jean moved to Buena Vista in the mid-80s where he started a bank from scratch while in his late 50s, the Collegiate Peaks Bank.
As a banker and as a friend, Lew will be remembered by many for his commitment to helping others and working to improve Buena Vista. During his career as the bank’s president, Lew helped many small business and farm owners to open or enhance their operations.
During his life, Lew enjoyed being active in the Lions, Optimist, and Kiwanis clubs and attending Buena Vista’s Congregational United Church of Christ.
His work with the Boys & Girls Club in Buena Vista was special to him.
In his retirement, he and Jean relocated to Pennsylvania to be closer to their children.
In his free time he enjoyed golfing, playing pool, and pickleball. He was also very fond of playing cards; his favorites being cribbage, bridge and pinochle. Those that knew him well knew that when you played cards with Lew, you sat at the table ready to play.
He will be sorely missed by his sons James Lowe, husband of Sherry of Lancaster, PA and Timothy Lowe, husband of Dawn of Ellicott City, MD. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph Lowe of Iowa, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in passing by his wife Jean and brother, Gordon Lowe.
A private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County, Lew Lowe Memorial – BV Building Fund, P.O. Box 1430, Salida, CO 81201.
