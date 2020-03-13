Leonard Brood

86, happily married for 53 years.
Leonard Charles Brood of Buena Vista died March 2, 2020 at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Jan. 18, 1934 in Rudyard, Mich. to Clifford and Ella Mae (Scott) Brood.
He married Elouise “Lou” Pasquala Armenta on July 2, 1966 in Buena Vista and were happily married for 53 years. She preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his children Annette (Scott) Wiley of Abilene, Texas and Chuck (Nancy) Brood of Buena Vista; grandchildren Ashley (Larry) Brower of Port Saint Lucia, Fla., Adam (Sarah) Wiley of Boise, Idaho, Anthony Nicholson of Buena Vista, Brittney (Brady) Baugher of Warsaw, Ind., A.J. Johnson of Birmingham, Ala. and Melody Brood of Ft. Collins; great-grandchildren Brooke, Brody and Breck Brower, Neveah Wiley, Carter Lee Nicholson, Leo and Cheyenne Baugher; sisters Artie Lieno, Verna Quick and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Buena Vista VFW. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
