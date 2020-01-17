Leon Truitt

73, loved the ocean.
Leon O. Truitt of Buena Vista passed away on Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista.
Lee was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Michigan to George and Ann (Sayres) Truitt.
He married Marie Paule Armand on Aug. 21, 1972, in France. They have lived in Buena Vista for the past 40 years.
Lee was a lover of life and the outdoors. He enjoyed biking, skiing, kayaking and sailing. He was a constant learner, especially about advance sciences. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, grandson and family.
He is survived by his wife Marie Paule Truitt of Buena Vista, daughter Julia Garriott of Portland, Ore., brother Tim Truitt of Denver, sister Doris Williams of California and grandson Sebastien Garriott of Portland.
Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to either the Central Colorado Conservancy or Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
