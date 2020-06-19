Kirk Lukrafka

64, happiest on horseback, hunting, fishing.
Kirk James Lukrafka – a friend to all – entered into heaven May 31, 2020, in Denver surrounded by his loving family after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born into this world on Feb. 2, 1956, in southern California to William and Joy Lukrafka.
Kirk dearly loved his home in Buena Vista and his weathered hands worked hard and built the home in which his children were happily raised, and jimmied a solution to every broken thing and misplaced part. He was happiest on horseback, hunting, fishing, camping or behind the wheel of a four-wheel drive, and the great outdoors was undoubtedly his heaven on earth.
He will be remembered for teasing everyone with his jokes, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, his eagerness to talk to absolutely anyone, his willingness to help anyone in need and being a backseat driver the whole way. He touched everyone with his passion for life and his ability to learn anything he put his mind to.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife Jo Ann; children Brandi and Tanner; brothers Luke and Billy; sister Kally; along with many devoted friends and family.
