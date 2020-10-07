68, Diesel mechanic loved the outdoors, considered himself a cowboy at heart
Ken Gregory of Buena Vista finished his journey on this earth Sept. 12. He passed away at home with his wife, Annie, at his side.
Ken was born march 3, 1952 in Hammond, Indiana, to his parents Hubert and Ruby (Manter) Gregory. Both his parents are deceased.
Ken is survived by his wife Annie (born Anna Patterson) and a son, Kody Gregory. Also surviving are his sisters: Terry Ledbetter (Ventura, CA), Pam Kollar (Riverside, CA), Barb Barnes (Salem. OR), a brother, Allen Gregory (Mt. Ida, AR), a good friend and his cousin – Brent Patterson (Knox, IN), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ken was much loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Ken spent most of his working life as a diesel mechanic. His career spanned over 40 years.
He loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, camping, and target shooting.
Over the years, his greatest passion was spending time with his horses and his dogs. He counted himself lucky to have had many good ones to share his life and adventures.
In his heart – he was a cowboy.
Cremation has been handled through Lewis & Glenn. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
