A celebration of the life of John W. Dalton will take place Saturday, June 20, from 2-4 p.m. on the outdoor patio at the VFW Post #1166 at 27318 CR 314, Buena Vista. Mr. Dalton practiced law in Buena Vista between 1989 and 2019.
Please RSVP to khawthornecfr@gmail.com by Friday, June 12, if you plan to attend. Photos, memories, and messages should be emailed to that address by June 12 as well.
Social distancing will be practiced, and we ask that all attendees wear a mask or face covering to protect the health of all other attendees and their loved ones.
