John Krocesky

John M. Krocesky of Buena Vista passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at his home in Buena Vista.
John was born Oct. 15, 1954, in Leadville to Edward and Dora (Durham) Krocesky.
He married Debbie Smith on Sept. 30, 2000, in Buena Vista.
He enjoyed hunting, being in the outdoors, working with his hands and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. John enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Krocesky of Buena Vista; daughter Sarah Chandro of California; step-daughters Jessra Odgen of Kansas City, Kan., Jereana (Charlie) Ogden of Buena Vista and Jeniah (Keith) Jackson of Enemcaw, Wash.; brother Tim (Chris) Krocesky of Buena Vista; sister Margaret Krocesky of Denver; six grandchildren and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
