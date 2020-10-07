Jessie Carstens

95, family matriarch taught in1-room school, started Salida dairy ranch in 1955
Jessie Marie Carstens, was born to Arthur and Ethel Low on Jan 23, 1925, in Pierce County, Neb.
Jessie was 95 when she suffered a stroke and went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sept. 21.
She met Arnold Carstens, her soul mate and best friend in her hometown of Pierce, Neb. They married on Feb. 8, 1946.
While in Nebraska, Jessie taught school for four years in a rural, one-room school house.
Jessie and Arnold moved to Salida in 1955. They purchased a dairy on State Highway 291, which they operated for many years.
She raised their five children on the ranch. The family spent their free time hunting, traveling, camping, arrowhead hunting, horse back riding and going to the VFW Hall dances.
Jessie loved her family and church. Jessie and Arnold were charter members of the First Lutheran Church of Salida and were instrumental in building the church where it stands today.
She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Farmers Union.
In her 95 years, she was still the teacher and told stories about the experiences of being a rancher’s wife and the many changes she had seen.
From riding in horse and buggy to all the new technology.
Along with being the family matriarch, a position she held proudly, she was also the family historian. Detailed albums of family events and milestones were lovingly placed on shelves year after year.
Jessie was loved by many and always willing to just listen or pass on advice if you needed it. She always had a warm smile and always welcomed all into her home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arnold. Her parents and brother Warren. She is survived by her children, Judith (Jerry) Luoma, Joyce Greenfield, Jane Carstens, Joan (Gene) Hapl, James Carstens, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and numerous friends and family.
Jessie’s faith in the Lord and her family was a thing to be admired. One of her quotes was, “Don’t Cry because it’s over, smile because it happened!”
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Oct. 10, at the First Lutheran Church of Salida, 1237 F Street. Light luncheon to follow. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
