Jefferson Webb

Jefferson Cleveland Webb of Nathrop went home to his Lord and Savior March 5, 2020.
J.C. was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Altus, Okla. but the dustbowl forced the family to move to Colorado, making their home in Denver where he was raised by his parents, Carl E. Webb and Nellie B. Webb.
He graduated from South High School in 1948, where he met his bride Connie. They were wed the following year and celebrated 59 years together. Together they built their first house when he was just 21 on the Eastern side of Aurora on acreage purchased from the Kirkegaard family (Connies’ step mother).
He had several occupations prior to becoming a diesel mechanic for 20 years. As an entrepreneur he became a pioneer in self-service gasoline with 15 convenience stores and many other investments.
He and his wife Connie moved their family to Salida in 1973 and managed the business from there for many years.
He enjoyed fishing in the area, and was a black powder firearm enthusiast. He earned his pilot’s license to fly his Cessna 177. He was a rockhound, and he was good at lapidary and jewelry making and loved to travel with his wife.
He was very involved with Roy and Mike in the development and construction of his Geodesic dome home on Chalk Creek.
J.C. recently celebrated his 90th birthday with 30 members of his family in Denver. He was loved by all and he had a great time with everyone and will be greatly missed.
They were always involved in their ClearView Community Church. He loved the Lord and walked as a follower of Jesus alongside his wife Connie.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Constance, his parents and his siblings Doug Webb and Ladonna Sullivan.
Survivors
He was a family man and involved in his five children’s lives: Roy and (Mary), Mike and (Barb), Cindy (Bob) Tatum, Candy Miller, Kathy and (Tim) Green; 13 grandchildren, Josh (Lisa) Webb, Jeremy (Bobbi) Webb, Tim (Thumy) Webb, Sarah (Tim) Edmonds, Nate (Heidi) Webb, Matt (Amber) Webb, Dan’l (April) Webb, Denny (Lisa) Robbins, Christian (Lane) Wallace, Justin (Maggie) Miller, Joy (Jeff) Morauski, Jason Green, Rachael (Russ) Warwick; 18 great-grandchildren, Maisie and Kailee Edmonds, Brody and Cooper Webb, Madeline and Mercedes Webb, Emerson Webb, Riley Webb, Jesse and Grace Robbins, Dillon and Matthew Wallace, Summer and Cody Jacobsen, Celia and Mira Miller, Malachi and Beatrice Warwick.
Pallbearers: Grandsons, Joshua Webb, Nathanael Webb, Jeremiah Webb, Matthew Webb, Daniel Webb, Timothy Webb, Dennis Robbins, Justin Miller, Jason Green.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sons, Roy Webb, Mike Webb; Sons-in-Law, Bob Tatum, Tim Green.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, at 12 p.m. at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Buena Vista.
