Helen Trainor

81, passionate bridge player.
Helen “Janie” Trainor went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She was born on Jan. 14, 1939 to Loyd and Helen McCoy in Craig and later attended Western State College, where she met her husband, Clyde. They were married in 1959, and had two boys, Glen (Robin) and Scott (Christy).
Janie was a devoted elementary school teacher in Leadville and Buena Vista for over 35 years, teaching hundreds of children the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Her students were her inspiration and she devoted her career to making a difference in the lives of those she taught.
Janie was also a passionate bridge player, often hosting bridge games in her home, and even traveling to bridge tournaments across the U.S. after her retirement.
A voracious reader, she was known to read a book a day during her summer vacations. She was also a member of VFW Post 1166, where she loved playing Bingo on Friday nights. With a quick smile and charming wit, her blunt one-liners had a way of making everyone laugh.
After Clyde’s death in 2010, Janie remained in Buena Vista for several years, and became close friends with Brad Sandoval who often brought her meals and took care of her yard. In 2018, she moved to the Cliffview Assisted Living Center in Kremmling, where she was loved by staff and residents alike.
In addition to her sons, Janie is survived by her brother, Charles McCoy (Tony) of El Cajon, Calif., and three grandchildren, Jordan, Aaron and Michael. She was very much looking forward to the birth of a great-grandchild this June.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Cliffview Assisted Living Center, PO Box 1119, Kremmling, CO 80459.
Commented