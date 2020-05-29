93, enjoyed camping, playing cards and target shooting.
H.L. Turner, Jr., a 35-year resident of Buena Vista passed away on April 29, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
He and his wife of 67 years, Judy (Julia McClung) Turner, returned to Dallas in the fall of 2017 to live out their final years near family. After Judy passed away on March 25, 2020, H.L. continued to live in Texas where their three children (Steve, Dinah and Clare) with their spouses and seven grandchildren lived nearby and/or visited him often.
H.L. was born on Sept. 25, 1926 in Fort Worth, Texas and enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old. He proudly served his country in WWII as a diesel mechanic on a landing ship in the Pacific and later in the Korean War on a supply ship and tug boat operating out of Kodiak, Alaska.
H.L. and Judy married on Labor Day, 1950 in Reno, Nev., and soon returned to Dallas where H.L. worked as a data processor for a small oil company. In 1966 they moved their family to Houston where they both worked for Gulf Oil until retiring in 1982.
That is when they felt the draw of the mountains and moved to Buena Vista to enjoy many active years of skiing, snowmobiling and hunting. They also enjoyed camping, playing cards, target shooting and exploring backcountry roads with many of their good friends, as well as seeing their grandkids as often as possible. They were active with their church, Mountain Heights Southern Baptist Church, and were instrumental in its construction.
They felt very fortunate to live in such a beautiful place among so many wonderful friends and neighbors and never took for granted the splendor of the mountains. Though H.L. spent most of his life explaining that his name was only initials that stood for nothing else, we all knew him as a Godly and kind father, grandfather and friend, who stood tall and strong throughout his life.
An intimate family memorial service was held for him on May 2, 2020 at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.
