Gene Stark

Gene D. Stark of Colorado Springs passed away on Aug. 28.
Gene was born in Gosper County, Nebraska on June 2, 1928 to William and Eva (Scott) Stark.
Gene graduated from Holbrook, Nebraska in 1945. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years, serving at Fort Rucker, Alabama before returning to Holbrook. Gene married Marilyn J. Remington on April 30, 1953. To this union a daughter, LaNeta was born.
In 1953 Gene began work with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation working in Superior, Nebraska and Norton, Kansas before transferring the family to Buena Vista in 1965.
He retired from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in 1983 after 30 years of service. He moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in April of 2015 to be near his daughter.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 66 ½ years on Aug. 22, 2019, his parents and his brother. He is survived by his daughter, LaNeta, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
