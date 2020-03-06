91, always had a smile; never knew a stranger; always up for an adventure.
Galen Kennedy, former resident of Buena Vista, went to be with Jesus on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 22, 1929 in Cloquet, Minn. to Clifford and Edith Kennedy.
Galen was raised in Cloquet where he graduated Cloquet High School in 1947. He worked tying reinforcement rods in Los Alamos, N.M. in 1949. He was drafted in 1951 and served until 1953.
Galen received an honorable discharge and then moved back to Cloquet where he met and later married Marilyn, his true love, in 1954. They were married for 62 wonderful years. They moved from Cloquet to Phoenix where they lived until 1988.
Galen learned and worked with big mainframe computer systems, installed data processing systems and managed the same in four large private businesses in the state of Arizona including working for the State of Arizona in data processing management until his retirement in 1988.
Galen enjoyed music so much. It was a very big part of his life. He organized three dance bands, led choirs and quartets. He loved playing his harmonica at the nursing home every month.
He also built three residences and a cabin in northern Arizona with only hand tools.
When Galen retired in 1988 they sold their home and full -timed it for 15 years in their motor home while visiting 50 states and doing missionary work in numerous different countries.
One trip that changed his life was the “ Honor Flight” for Korean war veterans. He was very proud of serving his country. He loved this country and was very proud of it.
Galen was a godly Christian man who followed his beliefs in what ever he did. He was a dedicated husband and father, very consecrated to his family and church.
He always had a smile and never knew a stranger. Galen was always up for an adventure.
Galen is in heaven with Jesus and his one true love Marilyn.
He is survived by his son Bruce Kennedy of Glendale, Ariz.; his daughter Shelly (Robert) Bushnell of Colorado Springs and grandchildren Austin and Brandi Bushnell; Boyd Ellis brother-in-law of Washington; Joanne Kallinen a sister-in-law in Minnesota, Palmer Hultberg a brother-in-law in Texas, David Hultberg brother-in-law in Florida along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Until we meet again Dad your kids love you very much and miss you!
P.S. To Grandpa,
I had fun hanging out with you. I miss you very much. Have a cup of coffee for me in heaven. I love you so much.
Love, your granddaughter,
Brandi
