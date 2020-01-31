Gail Kahler

70, avid Broncos and Rockies fan.
Gail Annette Kahler went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 13, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
Gail was born on March 29, 1949 in Pueblo to Raymond and Ann Kahler, the eldest of two daughters.
She grew up in the south Denver area, graduating from South High School, where her main interests were Girl Scouts, band and theatre.
She attended the University of Denver, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. After starting out as a high school math teacher, she spent most of her professional career working in computer information systems in a corporate setting.
Gail met Jack Gooch, the love of her life, and they married in 1987. After they retired to Buena Vista in 1999, Gail quickly became involved in the Buena Vista Optimist Club, the Chaffee County Mammography Fund, Monarch Quilters and the women’s ministry at her church, ClearView Community. As a Colorado native, she was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan.
In addition to her husband Jack, Gail is survived by her sister, Karen (James) Clair; nieces Suzanne (Shawn) Woolley, Carolyn (Christopher) Nenne; one great-niece and five great-nephews. She is also survived by three daughters by marriage, Eileen Gooch, Amy (Steve) Kaverman and Mary (Steve) Leith and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. at ClearView Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to ClearView Community Church, P.O. Box 1336, Buena Vista, CO 81211 or to Buena Vista Optimist Club, P.O. Box 3044, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
