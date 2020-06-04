Donald Christensen

90, amazing storyteller with a good memory.
Donald William Christensen passed away at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was 5 days short of being 91.
Don was born in Sanford on May 29, 1929, to Charles Louis Christensen and Nelsena Kistena Reynolds Christensen. He was married to Mina Colleen Sivyer, September 1951 in Taos, N. M.
He was the fourth child in a family of six children. He had two brothers, Charles Alvin and Maurice Odell, and three sisters Nellie Ree, Annie Louise and Elaine.
Don was a hard worker. He did farm work in the San Luis Valley as a young boy. He often told how his job at 6 years old was to drive the cattle from three different farms out to pasture. It was through this that he developed a strong work ethic that he held throughout his life. He worked as a mechanic for many years in his life.
In 1969, Don was hired at Roberts dairy in Poncha Springs. He moved there to get started with his new job. Soon after his family followed and set up their lives there. He worked at the dairy for many years.
Don was an amazing storyteller and had a good memory. Friends and family alike always enjoyed hearing his stories. As a young man, Don enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as working in the yard and garden with his wife.
Don and Mina also lived in Denver and Colorado Springs. It was during that time that Mina passed away. After she passed, he returned to Salida, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Don was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mina Christensen; four siblings; a granddaughter, Traci Richelle Christensen and a grandson Nic Ashmore; second and third wives, Melva and Mary Ann.
Don is survived by his sister Elaine Coulter; his five children, Morris (Sandra), Marvin (Donna), Colleen, Leslie (Al) and Kelvin (Sara); 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 2, (plus 1 on the way) great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services/celebration of life for Don Christensen will be held at a later date when social gatherings are safe and appropriate.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida. Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com
