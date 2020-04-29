80, had a quick wit and tacit devotion.
Dennis Lee Bedingfield of Buena Vista died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
Bedingfield, known as Denny, was born on July 4, 1939, to parents Martha and Burl Bedingfield in Tulsa, Okla. Shortly after, they lived for a few years in the mountains at 11,500 feet near Tomboy Mine in Telluride, when Burl worked for the Western Colorado Power Company. They later settled back in Tulsa in the Mingo community.
In his youth, Denny was known as an extraordinary athlete. At Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, he played football and ran track. In his junior year in high school he was in an almost-fatal football accident that resulted in him losing a kidney and a promising football career. He later attended Tulsa University where he ran track. His remarkable track records from the 1950s were unsurpassed for decades.
Denny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was steadfast and loyal, protective of those he loved, and kind to others. His quick wit and tacit devotion will be missed.
Denny married Sharon Brewster on May 30, 1970, in Oklahoma where they lived for many years. In 2000, they moved to Colorado from San Diego, Calif. Together they shared a love of being in the mountains and living in Buena Vista.
Denny is survived by his wife, Sharon Bedingfield, of Buena Vista; son Blake (Cyndi) Bedingfield of Milton, Mass.; daughter Brooke Bedingfield of San Francisco, Calif.; sister Beryl Ann (Bill) Cook of Tulsa and five grandchildren.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sheldon Scott; and his brother, Gene Bedingfield.
Services will be held on later dates in Colorado and Tulsa.
Special thanks to the staff at Columbine Manor Care Center for their care of Denny.
Here are two special organizations that we would like anyone who can and wants to contribute donations in Dennis’ name:
https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure
https://rogers.tulsaschools.org/dynamic-pages/utility-navigation/get-involved/donatehttps://rogers.tulsaschools.org/dynamic-pages/utility-navigation/get-involved/donate
