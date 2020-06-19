66, known for his knowledge of and skill in trapping.
David Peisker died on June 4, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista.
David known as Trapper, was born in Michigan City, Ind. on Aug. 12, 1953, to parents Margie and James Peisker. As a young man David joined the Navy where he became a sonarman on submarines. His love of the ocean was life long, but the mountains were his home.
After the service David moved to Montana and worked at a plywood mill before moving to Colorado. He worked a gold mine learning how to use explosives, panned for gold along the Arkansas River, worked at a couple ranches in Jefferson and Buena Vista and eventually became a handyman under his mentor Bill Butler. Despite all the things David was known for doing, it was his knowledge of and skill in trapping that people will most remember.
David loved and was truly devoted to his wife Rebecca. They built a beautiful life together in the Rocky Mountains surrounded by family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father James and brothers Tom and Donald Peisker.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca; mother Margie; sister Jane Bloom; in-laws Phillip and Mary Rodriguez, brothers-in-law Phillip Gerald Rodriguez, Phillip Michael Rodriguez, Russell Prentiss, Randall Hamanaka; sisters-in-law Yvonne Prentiss, Melissa Hamanaka, Roberta Rodriguez, Ana Lissa Rodriguez and 12 nieces and nephews.
A military memorial and potluck lunch will be held in his honor on June 27 at the VFW Post 1166 in Johnson Village. For details, please visit the Lewis & Glenn website, https://www.lewisandglenn.com/
