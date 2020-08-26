Darrin Sandoval

54, youth baseball coach known as a very kind man, with a big heart
Darrin Lee Sandoval, 54, passed away on July 23, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, West Virginia. He was born on February 3, 1966 in Salida, son of Virginia Lee Sandoval of Canon City, Colorado and the late Raymond Joseph Sandoval.
Darrin graduated from Buena Vista High School class of 1984 and later earned a BA in business administration at Fort Lewis College.
While growing up in Buena Vista, Darrin participated in the organized sports of football, basketball and baseball.
He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking and he crafted many pieces of fine furniture for his family. Darrin also was a member of several student academic organizations.
Those who knew Darrin know he was a very kind man, with a big heart. He was generous with his time, and would never hesitate to help family and friends with any task.
He was compassionate and understanding with every person he met, and always wore his ever-present smile.
He was an avid Denver Broncos fan, liked to ride his motorcycle, and enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing.
Darrin volunteered as a youth baseball coach for many years, and also served on the Cherry Creek Little League Board of Directors. He retired after a long career at Money Management International.
In addition to his mother, Darrin is survived by one son, Joseph Sandoval of Keene, New Hampshire; siblings Raymond Sandoval of Littleton, Bradley Sandoval of Buena Vista, and Andrew Sandoval of Buena Vista.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
